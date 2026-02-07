Iran crowned champions of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – JAKARTA, Iran emerged champions of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 with a 5-4 penalty shootout win after the thrilling final ended 5-5 after extra-time on Saturday.

In a hugely entertaining decider that had the fans at the Indonesia Arena on their feet throughout, Iran came from behind three times to lift the trophy for an amazing 14th time.

Rio Pangestu kicked-off Indonesia’s bid for glory in the third minute when he was set up by Ardiansyah Nur, his shot forcing Bagher Mohammadi to hurriedly palm the ball away.

Iran, however, made their first look at goal count seconds later when Hossesin Tayebi sliced his shot from inside the semi-circle beyond a diving Ahmad Habiebie.

They fluffed a chance to go further ahead when Ahmad Abbasi, with only Habiebie in his way, drove the ball past the left post, and then sent his shot into the side netting moments later.

Indonesia then raised the roof in the seventh minute when Reza Gunawan pounced up a rebound and poked his shot past a rooted Mohammadi.

Israr Megantara added a second just a minute later when he rounded Mohammadi before calmly slotting the ball home.

He picked up his second goal in the ninth minute, coming down the left and smashing the ball beyond the keeper to double Indonesia’s advantage.

The fired-up hosts threatened again in the 13th minute, with Firman Adriansyah charging down the middle following a fast break only to shoot straight at a waiting Mohammadi and then seeing his attempt from the left again denied by the keeper.

Iran thought they had pulled one back in the 16th minute through Abbasi but the goal was disallowed after it was determined that the ball had crossed the sideline, with Salar Aghapour’s free-kick, a result of Indonesia’s accumulated fouls, blocked by an alert Habibie moments later.

Mahdi Karimi, however, did put his side back in the game in the 18th minute when Aghapour, off a free-kick on the edge of the circle, rolled the ball to him, with the midfielder side-footing his shot past the Indonesia wall and into the back of the net.

Iran went on the offensive immediately after the break and levelled four minutes in off a kick-in from the right of the semi-circle via Abbasi, whose shot deflected off Samuel Eko and past Habiebie.

Parity, however, lasted mere seconds as Indonesia again pulled ahead through Eko, who redeemed himself when he let loose from the edge of the circle past a helpless Mohammadi.

Having to chase the game again, Iran intensified their efforts with Agahpour hitting the post in the 33rd minute, Mohammadhossein Derakshani rattling the crossbar from the left two minutes later and Tayebibidgoli then shooting wide of the right post.

They were eventually rewarded as Karimi came to the rescue with the equalizer when, in a power play move, he powered the ball home past Habiebie in the 38th minute to take the game into extra time.

The Central Asian side dominated the first half, but failed to find the target despite their best efforts. Replacement keeper Muhammad Nizar was Indonesia’s hero in the second, making crucial saves to keep his side in contention, the-afc.com reported.

The stadium then erupted when Israr, off a quick corner by Ardiansyah Nur, put the ball behind Mohammadi in the 49th minute.

Iran, however, stunned the home fans into silence when they equalised seconds later after Abbasi chested in from close range following Aghapour’s powerful strike, sending the match to penalties.

Indonesia’s Muhammad Nizar saved Masoud Yousef’s first spot-kick with keeper Mahdi Rostami denying Dewa Rizki’s fourth for the hosts before Israr sent Indonesia’s sixth kick wide of the post. Hossein Sabzi then cooly converted to give Iran the amazing win.