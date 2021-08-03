West Brom & Nottingham Forest race to sign Genk star Mohammadi on free [Report]

149 views

FootballInsider247.com – LONDON, Nottingham Forest, Watford, and West Brom have set their sights on signing Iran left-back Milad Mohammadi,Â which Football InsiderÂ can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer from Gent as the Belgian outfit wants him off the wage bill.

A recruitment source has toldÂ Football InsiderÂ the defenderâ€™s availability has drawn attention from across the top two tiers in England, as well as Europe.

Mohammadi has already turned down moves to AEK Athens and Ferencvaros this summer.

The full-back has entered the final year of his contract at Gent.

West Brom and Nottingham Forest both want Mohammadi to boost their Championship promotion hopes.

Meanwhile, Watford is preparing for a season back in the Premier League.

The Hornets view the Gent star as an affordable and experienced option that could bolster their back line.

Mohammadi joined the Belgian side on a free transfer from Russian club Akhmat Grozny back in 2019.

He has played 65 times for Gent to date, with 41 appearances under his belt last term.

Able to play further up the pitch in a midfield role,Â MohammadiÂ contributed five assists in 29 league games last season.

He is also a well-established member of Iranâ€™s national side, with 37 caps under his belt so far.

West Brom currently has Connor Townsend as their only recognized senior left-back.

However, new addition Adam Reach has featured as a makeshift left-sided defender on occasion.

Forest have both Gaeton Bong and Tyler Blackett to call on of the left-hand side of their defense.

Meanwhile, Watford are looking for cover and competition for both Adam Masina and Danny Rose following the England internationalâ€™s arrival.