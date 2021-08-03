Bayer Leverkusen continues negotiations on Azmoun with Zenit [Report]

320 views

Sports-Express.ru – MOSCOW, Bayer Leverkusen reportedly continues to negotiate the transfer of Zenit striker Serdar Azmoun, according to journalist Nikolo Skira.

According to the source, the Germans are ready to pay 18 million euros for the 26-year-old Iranian and have already agreed with the forward himself on a contract until 2026.

Recent reports state that the player will receive 2.8 million euros per year if the move materializes.

In the 2021/22 season, Azmoun has played 3 matches for Zenit, scoring 3 goals.Â

The Transfermarkt.com portal estimates the player valued at 25 million euros.Â

On August 1, it was reported that the transfer of the forward to Bayer Leverkusen was at risk of failure.