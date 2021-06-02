We must be united against Iran: Mixu Paatelainen

184 views

HK01.com – MANAMA, For the World Cup Asian qualifier group C match, the Hong Kong football team will face Iran tomorrow (June 3) evening in Bahrain.

Head coach Mixu Paatelainen admitted that his opponent is better than the Hong Kong team in any aspect, but believes that as long as the players are united, they can still cause surprises.

Head coach Mixu Paatelainen and goalkeeper Ye Honghui attended the pre-match press conference today.Â Initially, Mixu praised the hosts’ beautiful city, and that the staff is hospitable, and the hotel facilities are satisfactory.

However, he immediately expressed his dissatisfaction with the practice field and pointed out that a player (Robatto) was injured as a result.Â He said: “The quality of the grass is very poor and it is a bit hard. It is not good for the knees and muscles of the players. They have to play very carefully.” Mixu added.

Iran will feature Sardar Azmoun, known as the “Iranian Mess”. The striker scored against the Hong Kong team in the first round; while Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahnabakhsh, who plays for Brighton in the Premier League will also feature.

Mixu Paatelainen stated that Iran is clearly better than the Hong Kong team in terms of body size, speed, game rhythm and insight. He described that if the players were to “scale one by one”, there would be a huge gap between the two sides.Â However, he believes that as long as the Hong Kong team is united, it may be able to play a performance that surprises the other side. “Iran is one of the top teams in Asia. The Hong Kong team players must know how to move or where to play when facing each situation on the court. They need confidence, fighting spirit, and a “Hong Kong never die” attitude.”

Mixu concluded that as Iran is in the Middle East they will be a slight advantage in the game, and will be more accustomed to the weather and time difference, but emphasized that the Hong Kong team has a way to deal with this.