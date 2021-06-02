Iran has been drawn in a tough group: Nazemalsharia

27 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran futsal coach Mohammad Nazemalsharia said his team has been drawn in a tough group at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Team Melli is in Group F along with USA, Serbia and Argentina. The competition will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

“In my opinion, Iran has been drawn in Group of Death. We are drawn with Argentina who won the title in the previous edition,” Nazemalsharia said.

“Serbia is among the European strong teams and it’s powerful, physically. USA has also won a silver medal in the competition and I think Group F is the toughest group,” he added.

“We need a good preparation for the World Cup. Iran will play friendly matches ahead of the competition. We will also take part in a tournament in Shiraz,” Iran coach concluded.