QSL: Ebrahimi scores to help Al Shamal close gap on league leaders [VIDEO]
Gulf-times.com – AL KHOR, Al Shamal boosted their chances of winning the Qatar Stars League title for the first time in their history with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Umm Salal at Al Bayt Stadium yesterday, while leaders Al Sadd were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Rayyan in the ‘Qatar Clasico.’
Al Shamal raised their points tally to 37, strengthening their hold on second place and narrowing the gap with Sadd to just two points after the leaders dropped points earlier in the evening. Shamal also have a postponed match from Round 17 against
Qatar SC scheduled at Al Khor Stadium on April 13. Victory in that fixture would see them move to the top of the standings before crucial clashes against Al Shahaniya in Round 21 and Al Sadd in the final round of the season.
In contrast, Umm Salal remained stuck in the relegation zone, with their tally unchanged at 20 points in 10th place in the provisional standings, just three points ahead of bottom side Al Shahaniya.
Al Shamal made a flying start as Omid Ebrahimi converted a penalty in the sixth minute after Omar Mohamed was fouled inside the area. Baghdad Bounedjah doubled the lead deep into first-half added time, giving Al Shamal a comfortable cushion heading into the break.
Alex Collado extended the advantage in the 59th minute, his deflected effort beating goalkeeper Rami Hamada following a precise pass from Bounedjah.
Umm Salal mounted a late comeback when Antonio Mance struck from long range in the 75th minute before Yamaan Jarrar added another eight minutes later, but Al Shamal held firm to secure a vital victory in the title race.