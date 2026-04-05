Ghayedi assists as Al Nasr and Al Wahda share points [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Al Nasr and Al Wahda played out a 2-2 draw at Al Maktoum Stadium in the opening match of Matchday 21 of the ADNOC Pro League.

Zayed Al Zaabi gave Al Nasr an early lead in the 3rd minute, while Omar Khribin equalised for Al Wahda in the 18th minute. Christian Benteke put Al Wahda ahead in the 54th minute, before Cheick Doumbia rescued a late draw for Al Nasr with a goal deep into stoppage time (90+8).

Following the result, Al Nasr moved up to 28 points in sixth place, while Al Wahda remained fourth with 35 points.