PGPL: Malavan shock Persepolis, Foolad defeat Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANDAR ANZALI, Malavan edged past Persepolis 1–0 in matchweek 20 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Mohammadjavad Mohammadi scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute from the penalty spot at the Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium in Bandar Anzali.

Persepolis dominated possession and put the hosts under sustained pressure, creating several scoring opportunities, but failed to convert their chances.

A victory would have sent the Reds to the top of the standings.

Elsewhere, Foolad defeated Gol Gohar 3–1, while Chadormalou beat Paykan 2–0.

Tractor remained at the top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference over Esteghlal and Sepahan.