Iran see off Uzbekistan in AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 QFs [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – JAKARTA, Iran came from two goals down to defeat Uzbekistan 7-4 in a thrilling AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 quarter-final on Tuesday.

The win for the 13-time champions sets up a semi-final clash with either Thailand or Iraq on Thursday.

Uzbekistan were awarded a penalty after a Video Support review within the first minute when Iran keeper Bagher Mohammadi barged into Ikhtiyor Ropiev, with the latter firing into the left corner past the flat-footed custodian.

Shakram Fakhriddinov extended their lead in the sixth minute when he slipped past his marker on the left and slammed the ball from the edge of the semi-circle into the top right corner.

In response, Iran piled on the pressure with Moslem Oladghobad pulling one back a minute later, collecting a pass from Mehdi Mehdikhani and sending a low drive that deflected off opposing skipper Khamroev Ilkhomjon and past a rooted Abbos Elmurodov.

They leveled in the ninth minute through Ahmad Abbasi who, from a long throw by his keeper, chested the ball and produced an acrobatic volley from the edge of the circle that bounced off the floor and past Elmurodov.

The keeper made a fine save to deny Abbasai moments later, but was caught off-position in the 12th minute when Behrooz Azimihematabadi came down the right and fed the ball to Mohammadhossein Derakshani, who lashed his shot into an empty goal.

Mohammadi palmed away Ropiev’s rising shot in the 18th minute, and the next Iran attack saw Hossein Sabzi come from behind the Uzbekistan defense on the right and slip the ball past Elmurodov for goal number four.

Uzbekistan went into overdrive after the break, Mohammadi working hard to make consecutive saves from Eldor Nigmatov’s close-range effort and one from distance by Anaskhon Rakhmatov.

Their hopes were dealt a blow in the 23rd minute when an Ilkhomjon handball saw Iran awarded a penalty, with skipper Hossesin Tayebibidgoli duly converting to send his side further ahead. Sunatalla Juraev, however, brought Uzbekistan back into the game three minutes later with a stiff drive from the left that zipped past both Mohammadi and midfielder Khalilvand Somehsoflam and came to rest in the far right corner.

Their joy was short-lived as Elmurodov was sent off in the 29th minute when he handled the ball outside the circle, with Azimihematabadi tapping in from the left past stand-in keeper Shavkat Ibragimov from the resulting free-kick, the-afc.com reported.

Uzbekistan again bounced back, this time through Muzaffar Akhadjonov, whose stinging shot from just past the centerline gave Mohammadi no chance at all but Sabzi sealed the match in the closing seconds to send Iran into yet another semi-final.