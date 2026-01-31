Gholizadeh scores against Lechia Gdańsk [VIDEO]

Gdansk.pl – POZNAN, On Saturday evening on January 31, the Gdańskers defeated the Polish champions, Lech Poznań,

The goals for the Gdańskers were scored by Tomasz Neugebauer and Tomas Bobcek, who with 14 hits strengthened at the top of the ranking of the best scorers of Ekstraklasa.

Tomasz Neugebauer scored his goal in the 2nd minute. The hosts from Poznan levelled the score through Ali Gholizadeh. However, the visitors then took the lead through Tomas Bobcek, who showed off his sniper skills in the 55th minute. The third goal for Lechia (at 1:2) fell after an own goal by a Lech player.