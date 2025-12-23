Ghayedi scores brace as Al Nasr clinches narrow victory over Al Bataeh [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.com – DUBAI, Al Nasr earned an important 3–2 win against Al Bataeh on Sunday evening at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium, in the ninth round of the ADNOC Pro League.

Mehdi Ghayedi starred for Al Nasr, scoring twice, while Cheickna Doumbia added the decisive goal. Ghayedi found the net in the 45+8th and 73rd minutes, with Doumbia sealing the win in the 90th minute. Al Bataeh responded through Anatole Bertrand, who scored in the 72nd and 77th minutes to keep the contest tight until the final moments.

The victory lifted Al Nasr to sixth place with 14 points, while Al Bataeh remained twelfth in the standings with six points after the ninth round.