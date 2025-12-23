December 23, 2025

Ghayedi scores brace as Al Nasr clinches narrow victory over Al Bataeh [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 23, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
281 views

Sharjah24.com – DUBAI, Al Nasr earned an important 3–2 win against Al Bataeh on Sunday evening at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium, in the ninth round of the ADNOC Pro League.

Mehdi Ghayedi starred for Al Nasr, scoring twice, while Cheickna Doumbia added the decisive goal. Ghayedi found the net in the 45+8th and 73rd minutes, with Doumbia sealing the win in the 90th minute. Al Bataeh responded through Anatole Bertrand, who scored in the 72nd and 77th minutes to keep the contest tight until the final moments.

The victory lifted Al Nasr to sixth place with 14 points, while Al Bataeh remained twelfth in the standings with six points after the ninth round.

More Stories

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor defeats Al Duhail to book spot in Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 22, 2025

AFC to launch Nations League

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 22, 2025

Iran to face Portugal at Estádio da Luz in pre-WC friendly [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 22, 2025