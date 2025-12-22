Iran to face Portugal at Estádio da Luz in pre-WC friendly [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national football team is reportedly set to face Portugal in Lisbon in late May, as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is expected to be held at Estádio da Luz, the home stadium of Benfica, marking a high-profile friendly against one of Europe’s football powerhouses.

As Team Melli enters the final phase of its World Cup preparations, the Football Federation of Iran has arranged the fixture with the European giants to provide the team with top-level international competition.

Media reports also suggest that Amir Ghalenoei’s side will face Tunisia and Scotland in late March during a European training camp.

Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, making high-quality preparation essential ahead of the tournament.