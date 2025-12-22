Iran ends 2025 unchanged in FIFA rankings

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team ended 2025 year unchanged in the FIFA World Ranking released on Monday.

Team Melli are 20th in the ranking, while Japan remained as Asia’s top side in 18th.

Asian sides who moved upwards were Jordan, Vietnam and Singapore while Qatar and Malaysia dropped four and five spots respectively. Korea Republic (22), Australia (26) and Uzbekistan (50) were also unchanged.

Spain still lead world champions Argentina after reclaiming top spot in September 2025.

The December 2025 edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking – the last of the year – has landed following the latest 42 international fixtures.