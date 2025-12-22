Hazfi Cup: Sepahan knocked out by Kheybar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team failed to secure a place in the 2025/26 Iran Hazfi Cup quarterfinals after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Kheybar at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium on Sunday.

Mohsen Sefid Choghaei opened the scoring for the visiting team just five minutes into the match, but Mohammad Askari equalized in the 15th minute.

Ali Khanzadi put Kheybar back in front in the 47th minute. Sepahan midfielder Omid Nourafkan had a chance to level the score with a penalty in the 65th minute but missed, as his spot kick was saved. Amirhossein Farsi sealed the result with a third goal for Kheybar in the 74th minute.

Elsewhere, Paykan defeated Naft & Gaz Gachsaran 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Mehdi Najafi.