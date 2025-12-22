AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor defeats Al Duhail to book spot in Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football club booked their spot in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 after fighting back to defeat Al Duhail SC 2-1 on Monday.

The win means that with 14 points, Dragan Skocic’s side are guaranteed a top eight finish while Djamel Belmadi’s Al Duhail still have much to do if they are to advance.

Against the run of play, Al Duhail broke the deadlock eight minutes later after Mohammad Naderi tripped Edmilson Junior in the box, with Benjamin Bourigeaud confidently dispatching his penalty.

Tractor began the second half in determined fashion, Bautista Burke needing to come out of his goal line to block Mahdi Hashmenezhad after Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh played a delightful through ball for the midfielder.

The equalizer came shortly after on 51 minutes after Tibor Halilovic’s curling free-kick struck the upright with captain Shojae Khalilzadeh staying calm to sidefoot home the rebound.

Just when it looked like the match was going to end in a stalemate, Hosseinzadeh secured the win for Tractor in stoppage time when his deflected shot from distance flew past Burke.