Taremi scores from the spot against Kifisia [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, Olympiacos played their final match of 2025 at the “G. Karaiskakis” Stadium against Kifisia, for the 15th round of the Stoiximan Super League championship, with the game ending in a 1–1 draw.

The “red-and-whites” were clearly superior to their opponents, however Kifisia resorted to frequent delays throughout the match, a factor that led to frustration for the Piraeus side.

Olympiacos opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a penalty kick, which was earned and scored by Mehdi Taremi in the 17th minute after a foul by Petkov. Kifisia equalised in the 23rd minute through Pantelidis.