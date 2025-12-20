2026 WC Group G: Intense battles and no easy wins

Presstv.ir – TEHRAN, The Iranian national football team has been drawn into Group G at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, matching up against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Overview

Group G blends established European quality with athletic dynamism and disciplined transitional sides.

Belgium stands out with elite technical resources and a deep squad, Iran brings structured organisation and counter-attacking threat, Egypt will look to balance Salah-led creativity with defensive resilience, while New Zealand offers physicality and aerial presence.

The group’s narrative will hinge on control versus intensity and how teams manage the tactical shifts between phases of play.

Favorites to qualify

Belgium: Belgium arrives as the clear top seed, ranked among the world’s elite and boasting a wealth of top-flight experience. Despite a generational transition, the team topped its UEFA qualifying section and retains strong midfield creativity and attacking depth.

The Red Devils’ tactical flexibility, ability to manage tempo, and capacity to dominate possession make them favorites to top the group.

Iran: Iran enters as a serious candidate. Ranked around 20th globally, Team Melli combines disciplined defensive organisation with quick vertical transitions and aerial strength on set pieces.

Under head coach Amir Ghalenoei, Persian Leopards secured their ticket to the finals for the fourth consecutive time. A win against New Zealand in the opening match and competitive results against the group’s stronger sides would position Iran strongly for advancement.

Dark horses

Egypt: Egypt qualified by winning their CAF group with notable attacking output in qualifying, largely built around Mohamed Salah’s incisive presence and goal threat.

They balance tactical discipline with transitional intent but face questions about how consistently they can control play against technically superior sides.

The Pharaohs’ ability to exploit moments could see them push for qualification.

New Zealand: New Zealand relies on physical organization, set-piece aggression, and work rate. Led by experienced forwards like Chris Wood, they may not dominate possession, but their aerial threat and defensive discipline can frustrate opponents and make them competitive in narrow matches.

Must-watch matches

Belgium vs. Iran: First official meeting between these sides; a tactical duel between Belgian possession control and Iran’s disciplined transitions.

Iran vs. Egypt: A key contest to determine second place; sharply contrasting athletic profiles and reliance on transitional moments.

Prediction & final word

Belgium is expected to lead the group. Iran looks well-placed to finish second, with their structured approach and counter-pressing threat. Egypt remains capable of complicating matters, particularly if they exploit isolated defensive lapses, while New Zealand will aim to make matches tight.

Wildcard scenario: A draw between Belgium and Iran opens the door for Egypt to shake up the order, turning the final matchday into a three-way battle for qualification.