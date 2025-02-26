February 26, 2025

Firouz Karimi in Esteghlal hotseat in Tehran derby

Kamran D. February 26, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
8 views

TT – TEHRAN, Veteran coach Firouz Karimi will take charge of the Esteghlal football team for the upcoming Tehran derby, scheduled for Thursday.

Esteghlal’s interim coach, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, resigned from his position last week, and the club were unable to finalize an agreement with Italian coach Walter Mazzarri.

Earlier, Pitso Mosimane parted ways with the Iranian side in January due to unpaid wages.

Karimi, who previously managed Esteghlal during the 2007/08 Iran League season, returns to the helm for this crucial match.

More Stories

Payam Heydari to officiate Tehran derby

Kamran D. February 24, 2025

Persepolis in crisis ahead of Tehran Derby

Kamran D. February 24, 2025

Tractor beat Kheybar to reclaim PGPL top

Kamran D. February 22, 2025