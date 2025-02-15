Inter forward Taremi on verge of being sold

TT – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taremi is reportedly at risk of being sold by Inter in the summer, just a year after he joined on a free transfer from Porto, which means that the Nerazzurri could sanction the sale of three forwards during the next transfer window.

Taremi is in line to start for Inter in their Derby d’Italia clash against Juventus on Sunday with Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic both major doubts ahead of this weekend’s headline fixture.

According to Calciomercato.com, Oaktree Capital, who took control of Inter at the end of the 2023/24 season, are put off by a relatively high salary and the fact that the player does not have much sell-on value at 32 years of age.

Friday’s report even claims that Oaktree would not have sanctioned Taremi’s signing had they taken charge of the club a few weeks earlier.

So, the possibility of his leaving Inter in the summer is considered a genuine possibility. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are also prepared to part ways with both Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa ahead in the summer.