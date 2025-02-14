February 14, 2025

Mohammad Ghorbani signs with Al Wahda FC

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2025
Alwahda-sc.com – ABU DHABI, Al Wahda Football Club has officially signed Iranian international midfielder Mohammad Ghorbani.

Ghorbani (23) was purchased from Russian club FC Orenburg as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the first team squad.

The 23-year-old has inked an 18-month contract with the UAE club for a fee that has not been disclosed.

Ghorbani will now team up with his fellow countryman, Ahmad Nourollahi, at Al Wahda.

Ghorbani, who transferred to Orenburg in February 2024, was previously linked with a move to the Iranian club Esteghlal.

Currently, Al Wahda occupy the fifth position in the 14-team UAE Pro League.

