Ghayedi scores as Al Ain defeats Kalba in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2025
Sharjah24.ae – AL AIN, Al Ain secured a 3-1 victory against Kalba during their match in the 16th round of the ADNOC Pro League at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

On Thursday, Al Ain triumphed over Kalba with goals from Sofiane Rahimi, Kwame Kwodwo, and Alejandro Romero in the 23rd, 40th, and 44th minutes, respectively. Kalba ‘s only goal came from Mahdi Ghayedi in the 53rd minute.

With this result, Al Ain’s points total rises to 29, placing them third, while Kalba remains at 21 points in eighth place.

