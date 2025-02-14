February 14, 2025

Esteghlal into 2024/25 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 14, 2025
TT – TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Shams Azar 2-1 to book their place at the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Mohammadreza Azadi led the visiting team in the 27th minute but Ahmadreza Zendehrouh leveled the score in the added time.

Left-footed Ramin Rezaeian scored the winner in the 95th minute at the Sardar Azadegan Stadium in Qazvin.

Mes lost to Nassaji 1-0 in Rafsanjan, first tier Paykan came from 2-0 down to beat Foolad 3-2 in Tehran, and Sanat Naft defeated Be’sat Kermanshah 2-0 in Abadan.

 

 

