February 14, 2025

2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship: Iran victorious over Turkmenistan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Turkmenistan 5-1 in the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Friday.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Roghayeh Soume’eh, Nasimeh Gholami, and Zahra Kiani scored for Iran.

Team Melli, who had defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 and Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in its first two matches, will play Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran, the three-time defending champion, has won every previous edition of the tournament.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), is being held in Dushanbe for the third time on February 9-16.

More Stories

Mohammad Ghorbani signs with Al Wahda FC

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2025

Ghayedi scores as Al Ain defeats Kalba in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2025

Steven Beitashour returns to Toronto FC, joins TFC coaching staff

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 12, 2025