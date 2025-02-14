2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship: Iran victorious over Turkmenistan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Turkmenistan 5-1 in the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Friday.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Roghayeh Soume’eh, Nasimeh Gholami, and Zahra Kiani scored for Iran.

Team Melli, who had defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 and Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in its first two matches, will play Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran, the three-time defending champion, has won every previous edition of the tournament.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), is being held in Dushanbe for the third time on February 9-16.