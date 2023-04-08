Iran into Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

TehranTimes, TEHRAN – Iran finished top of Group B following their 1-1 stalemate against Myanmar in their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 match on Saturday.

Myanmar’s Win Theingi Tun canceled out Negin Zandi’s first half effort but the draw at the Thuwunna Stadium was enough for Iran to claim top spot as they joined India and Thailand in the next round.

Myanmar were aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Iran, but it was the Central Asian side who took the lead through Zandi in the 14th minute, the-afc.com reported.

Myanmar pushed forward and were rewarded in the 57th minute through Win Theingi Tun’s equalizer but Iran held on to take home a share of the spoils and a place in the next round.

The seven group winners from Round 1 will continue their quest in Round 2, which is expected to commence in October.

In the next round, they will be joined by the five highest seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic – and divided into three groups.

Four teams – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 2024, with the eventual winners qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.