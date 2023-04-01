Shahab Zahedi scores against Kisvárda FC [VIDEO]

Index.hu – KISVARDA, With a two-goal advantage, Kisvárda played to a 2-2 draw with the visiting Puskás Academy in the opening match of the 25th round of the football OTP Bank League early Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, the home team had a little more possession, but the game was even. Kisvárda was successful in one of the few attempts, which deservedly took the lead after half an hour.

After a turnover, the host team remained dominant in attack, and although the Puskás Academy had more of the ball in the field, the deficit increased to two goals after Serbian Milos Spasic scored again.

In the second half, the visiting team from Felcúti found themselves and managed to equalize the score in a span of six minutes.

Taking advantage of a bad kick from the home side keeper, Puskas FC attacked the goal and found substitute Shahab Zahedi who scored for his side. The visitors then equalized through a penalty kick converted by Artem Favorov in the 86th minute.

Kisvárda were a man down due to the expulsion, which saw them concentrate only on defense and finally managed to keep a point at home.

Kisvárda remained undefeated in its fifth championship in a row, while Puskás Academy has not lost in its third league match in a row.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/video/2023/04/01/kisvarda-puskas-akademia-2-2