IPL: Sepahan edge struggling Sanat Naft, Esteghlal defeats Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team edged past struggling Sanat Naft 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 24 on Friday.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the winning goal in the 40th minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 to remain in second place.

Mehdi Ghaedi scored the first goal in the 20th minute and Kevin Yamga made the scoreboard 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

In Rafsanjan, Persepolis defeated 10-man Mes, courtesy of Giorgi Gvelesiani’s goal from the penalty spot in the 30th minute. Mes Rafsanjan defender Ramtin Soleymanzadeh was sent off in the 25th minute.

Gol Gohar also beat Nassaji 2-1 in Ghaemshahr.

Sepahan leads the table with 52 points, followed by Esteghlal (49) and Persepolis (48).