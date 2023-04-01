Azmoun scores as Bayer Leverkusen thrash Schalke 04 [VIDEO]

Infobae.com – GELSENKIRCHEN, Bayer Leverkusen added three points this Saturday with an away win against Schalke.

Leverkusen showed their best version during the duel played at the Veltins-Arena against Schalke, which ended with a win (3-0).

Schalke 04 arrived with the intention of increasing their points after drawing 1-1 in the last game against FC Augsburg. On the visitors’ side, Bayer Leverkusen won their last two matches in the competition against Bayern Munich at home and Werder Bremen away from home, 2-1 and 3-2 respectively, accumulating three consecutive victories in the competition.

Thanks to this result, the Leverkusen team is seventh, while Schalke is seventeenth at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was successful in front of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second period got off to a good start for Bayer Leverkusen, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal by Jeremie Frimpong moments after the game restarted, specifically in the 50th minute.

Later, the visitors scored again thanks to a both from Florian Wirtz in the 61st minute to make it 2-0 in favor of Leverkusen.

The Leverkusen team scored again establishing a 3-0 scoreline thanks to Sardar Azmoun’s goal near the end of the match in injury time, thus ending the match with the score of 3-0.

With this good performance, Bayer Leverkusen rises to 40 points in the Bundesliga and remains in seventh place in the standings. For its part, Schalke 04 remains with 21 points, occupying a relegation place to the Second Division.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in the Bundesliga, Schalke 04 will try to return to winning ways in their next game against Hoffenheim on the road, while Bayer Leverkusen will play at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.