Altay’s Naderi scores against Erzurum FK [VIDEO]

In the 29th week of Spor Toto 1st League, Erzurum FK, who had not lost for 3 matches, and Altay, who had not won for 2 weeks, faced each other. Altay won the match with a score of 4-2.

The match was played in Istanbul, as there were damage assessment works at the Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

While 6 goals were scored in the match, 2 penalty decisions and a red card were issued. Portuguese player Marco Paixao marked the match by making a hat trick.

In the match played at Pendik Stadium, the guest team took a 1-0 lead with Mohammad Naderi in the 5th minute. Mikhael Rosheuvel brought the home team a draw in the 8th minute. 1-1.

The team from Izmir took the lead again through Marco Paixao at 47. Erzurum equalized with Eren Tozlu’s goal from the penalty spot: 2-2.

Eren Tozlu saw his second yellow card in the penalty area in the 76th minute and left his team with 10 players. Marco Paixao scored the third goal of his second team in the 78th minute in Altay, who won a penalty. In 88 Marco Paixao reappeared and scored a hat trick: 2-4.

Altay, who won after a two-week losing streak improved to 28 points while Erzurum FK remained at 25 points.