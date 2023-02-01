AC Milans wants Porto’s Iranian striker Taremi [Report]

BARCELOS, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 04: Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between Gil Vicente and FC Porto at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on September 4, 2022 in Barcelos, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Iran Front Page – MILAN, Reports coming out of Europe say Italian soccer club AC Milan has initiated preliminary contacts to get Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi from Portugal’s Porto FC.

The reports also said Porto initially agreed to AC Milan’s proposal but it is now taking a tough line on the Italian club.

Porto says any team seeking to purchase Tarmei must pay €60mn.

The 29-year-old has scored 18 goals and has had 16 assists in 39 games across all competitions for the Portuguese club.

Porto has a strong presence in European transfers and has sent several players to big teams in recent months. But the club’s manager says he needs Tarami for the new season of the Portuguese soccer league.

The Iranian player has a contract with Porto until 2024 and it is highly unlikely that he will be allowed to leave the club until the winter transfers.