Two coaches shortlisted for Team Melli hotseat [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Amir Ghalenoei, and Farhad Majidi have been reportedly shortlisted to take charge of Iran’s national football team.

Iran was headed by Carlos Queiroz in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the federation has not yet renewed the Portuguese coach’s contract.

Now, the federation is going to find a new head coach for the National Team.

Ghalenoei currently leads the Iranian club Gol Gohar, while Majidi heads the Emirati club Al-Ittihad Kalba.

The federation has not yet confirmed the news but media reports suggest that the two coaches are the main candidates to lead Team Melli.

Iran will begin preparations to participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will start in June.