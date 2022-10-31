Iran to unveil 2022 World Cup kit on Nov. 6th [Report] ￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran football federation announced on Sunday that it will unveil the shirt of Team Melli on Nov. 6th.

Iran will take part in the World Cup with Iranian sports brand Majid for the first time.

Nike sponsors the largest share of all the teams at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kit sponsors of the 32 teams:

Nike: 13

Adidas: 7

Puma: 6

Hummel, Kappa, Majid, Marathon, New Balance, and One All Sport: 1

Iran has been drawn into Group B along with England, the U.S., and Wales.

Carlos Queiroz’s team will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21st.