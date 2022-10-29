October 29, 2022

IPL: Esteghlal edge Havadar, Sepahan draw with Mes [VIDEOS]

30 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Havadar 1-0 on Matchday 11 of the Iran Professional League.

Mohammad Mohebi scored the only goal of the match just eight minutes into the match in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium.

Havadar put the Blues under pressure in the second half but failed to equalize the match.

In Rafsanjan, Mes and Sepahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Aluminum also defeated Nassaji 3-0 in Arak.

Persepolis leads the table with 24 points, two points ahead of Esteghlal.

