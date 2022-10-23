TM to face Tunisia in final pre-WC friendly [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will face the Tunisian national team in their last preparatory phase before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the friendly match between Iran and Nicaragua in Tehran was confirmed, it has been announced that Team Melli will also face Tunisia on Nov. 16th in Qatar in their last friendly game before the 2022 World Cup, according to Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the vice president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

“Following the start of the final preparation process of the national team for a strong show in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the time of the team’s friendly match against Nicaragua has been determined,” said Nabi to reporters.

“Iran and Nicaragua will compete on Nov. 10th in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium,” he added.

However, the match against Nicaragua will not be the last build-up game of the Persian Leopards.

“The national team will face the Tunisian national football team in their last friendly game before the start of the World Cup. The match against the African side will be held on Nov. 16th in Doha, Qatar,” added the vice president of the FFIRI and the sporting director of the national team.

The match between Iran and Nicaragua will be held without foreign-based Iranian players.

However, for the match against the Tunisia national team, Carlos Queiroz, the national team head coach, will have all his desired players.

Iran is in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, England, and the U.S.

Tunisia is one of the African representatives in the Qatar World Cup. The Eagles of Carthage are in Group D alongside France, Denmark, and Australia.