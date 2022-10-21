IPL: Persepolis edge Malavan to remain top, Esteghlal held by Aluminum [VIDEO]￼￼

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team was held to a goalless draw by Aluminum on Matchweek 10 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

The Blues could have moved up to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Aluminum but failed to score a sole goal.

Aluminum forward Esmaeil Sharifat was sent off in the 85th minute.

Furthermore, Paykan drew 1-1 with Havadar, Gol Gohar edged Zob Ahan 1-0 and Naft Masjed Soleyman shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Mes Rafsanjan.

On Thursday, Persepolis edged past Malavan 1-0 in their away match to remain top of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Jurgen Locadia scored the winner in the 79th minute.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated 10-man Tractor 4-2, Nassaji beat Foolad 2-1 in Ghaemshahr and Mes Kerman defeated Sanat Naft 2-0.

Persepolis lead the table with 21 points out of 10 matches.

Sepahan and Esteghlal are second and third with 19 points.