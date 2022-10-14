October 14, 2022

Ali Naderi named Iran beach soccer interim coach  ￼

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Ali Naderi was named as interim coach of the Iran beach soccer team on Thursday.

Naderi will lead Team Melli at the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Iran is drawn with the U.S. in Group B of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Japan and Paraguay are in the group too.

Hosts UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Spain are in Group A.

The competition will be held in Dubai from Nov. 1st to the 5th.

Naderi was a member of the Iran beach soccer team for many years and has worked as an Iran assistant in recent years.

