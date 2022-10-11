FFIRI: Team Melli to have pre-WC friendly in November￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran Football Federation vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi has said that Team Melli will play a friendly match a week before the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the opponent is yet to be announced.

According to Nabi, Iran was supposed to play a match against a team from the Persian Gulf region but nothing has not been confirmed so far.

“We wanted to play with a team from Persian Gulf countries but it has not been done yet. We will do our best to arrange a warm-up match before the World Cup,” Nabi said.

Team Melli was also scheduled to meet Russia in Tehran in mid-November.

The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin had said that his team will play Iran in a friendly match in Tehran or Doha on November 16th. However, the match was never confirmed.

Iran, under the leadership of Queiroz, has played Uruguay and Senegal in Austria and one more friendly will be helpful for them ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Queiroz replaced Dragan Skocic on Sept. 7th and needs more time to prepare his team for the World Cup.

He is going to lead Iran in the finals which will be his third successive time in the World Cup.

Iran’s national football team will travel to Doha, Qatar on Nov. 14th.

Team Melli has been drawn into Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S., and Wales.