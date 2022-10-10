Team Melli to depart for Doha on Nov. 14th  ￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will travel to Doha, Qatar on Nov. 14th.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Iran Football Federation’s Board of Directors, had previously said Team Melli will leave Tehran on Nov. 16th.

Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S., and Wales.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21st.

Team Melli will likely play a warm-up match ahead of Qatar’s World Cup.

Iran edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.