October 7, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

IPL: Persepolis draw Sepahan, Gol Gohar move into first place [VIDEO]￼

14 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
5 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 5-0 to move top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Amir Shahim opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Aliasghar Ashouri made it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

Mohammad Khodabandehlou netted a brace in the 76th and 77th minutes.

Kiros Stanlley scored the fifth goal in injury time.

Persepolis and Sepahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Isfahan and Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw against Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Majid Aliyari scored for the visiting team in the 16th minute and Mohammad Mohebbi leveled the score in the 62nd minute.

Gol Gohar moved top with 15 points due to a superior goal difference over Persepolis and Esteghlal.

Matchday 8 Results:
*Nassaji 0 – 0 Zob Ahan
*Paykan 0 – 0 Aluminum
*Malavan 2 – 1 Sanat Naft
*Mes Kerman 0 – 1 Havadar
*Mes Rafsanjan 1 – 0 Tractor

Related Stories

Iran defeats Kyrgyz Republic at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers [VIDEO]   ￼

6 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran ready to win Asian Cup title: Vahid Shamsaei￼

11 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Europa League: Ansarifard scores in Omonia loss to Manchester United [VIDEO]

23 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Iran defeats Kyrgyz Republic at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers [VIDEO]   ￼

6 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran ready to win Asian Cup title: Vahid Shamsaei￼

11 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Persepolis draw Sepahan, Gol Gohar move into first place [VIDEO]￼

14 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Europa League: Ansarifard scores in Omonia loss to Manchester United [VIDEO]

23 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88