IPL: Persepolis draw Sepahan, Gol Gohar move into first place [VIDEO]￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 5-0 to move top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Amir Shahim opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Aliasghar Ashouri made it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

Mohammad Khodabandehlou netted a brace in the 76th and 77th minutes.

Kiros Stanlley scored the fifth goal in injury time.

Persepolis and Sepahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Isfahan and Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw against Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Majid Aliyari scored for the visiting team in the 16th minute and Mohammad Mohebbi leveled the score in the 62nd minute.

Gol Gohar moved top with 15 points due to a superior goal difference over Persepolis and Esteghlal.

Matchday 8 Results:

*Nassaji 0 – 0 Zob Ahan

*Paykan 0 – 0 Aluminum

*Malavan 2 – 1 Sanat Naft

*Mes Kerman 0 – 1 Havadar

*Mes Rafsanjan 1 – 0 Tractor