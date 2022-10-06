October 6, 2022

Iran start AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on high [VIDEO] ￼

34 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran seized the early initiative in Group I of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Laos on Wednesday.

Hong Kong play Kyrgyz Republic in the group’s second match later on Wednesday.

Iran had to work hard to defeat a resilient Laos side who held the Central Asian side to a stalemate in the first half.

Iran finally found the breakthrough in the 67th minute with forward Kasra Taheri opening the scoring.

Midfielder Mohammad Askari doubled their lead in the 83rd with forward Reza Ghandipour sealing the win with his effort in the third minute of added time.

Iran play Kyrgyz Republic next on Friday with Laos to meet Hong Kong. 

