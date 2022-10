Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran moved up two places to 20Tth in the latest FIFA ranking released Thursday.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, defeated Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in two friendly matches held in Austria in late September.

Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 22nd.