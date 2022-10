Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran is drawn with the U.S. in Group B of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Japan and Paraguay are in the group too.

Hosts UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Spain are in Group A.

The competition will be held in Dubai from Nov. 1st to 5th.

Russia is the most decorated team in the tournament with four titles, followed by Iran and Brazil who have won three titles each.