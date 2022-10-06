October 6, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran defeat Thailand to make AFC Futsal Asian Cup final [VIDEO] ￼

21 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tehran Times – KUWAIT CITY, Iran defeated Thailand 5-0 to book their place at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait final on Thursday.

The win took Iran to within one match of lifting the title for a record-extending 13th time with Japan – the only other team to have won the coveted crown – awaiting them in Saturday’s final. 

Iran skipper Hossein Tayebi collected goalkeeper Saeid Momeni’s long-range pass at the edge of the box to smash home his 10th goal of the tournament. 

Mohammadhossein Derakhshani and Moslem Oladghobad scored two goals each to seal a 5-0 win for the Persians.

Related Stories

Europa League: Ansarifard scores in Omonia loss to Manchester United [VIDEO]

3 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Sardar Azmoun doubtful for 2022 World Cup [Report]

17 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran grouped with U.S. at 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup ￼

29 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Europa League: Ansarifard scores in Omonia loss to Manchester United [VIDEO]

3 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Sardar Azmoun doubtful for 2022 World Cup [Report]

17 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran defeat Thailand to make AFC Futsal Asian Cup final [VIDEO] ￼

21 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran grouped with U.S. at 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup ￼

29 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88