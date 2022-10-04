Iran too strong for Vietnam at AFC Futsal Asian Cup [VIDEO]  ￼

Tehran Times – KUWAIT CITY, Iran powered past Vietnam 8-1 on Tuesday to edge closer to a record-extending 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title on Tuesday.

Iran will face the winners of the Thailand-Tajikistan in the semifinals.

Hossein Tayebi (three goals), Salar Aghapour, Saeid Ahmad Abbasi, Mohammadhossein Bazyar, Moslem Oladghobad and Alireza Rafieipour were on target for Vahid Shamsaei’s side.

Vietnam’s Pham Duc Hoa scored a consolation goal.