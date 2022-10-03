Mahdavikia steps down as head coach of Iran U23 [Report] ￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Mahdavikia has implicitly resigned from his post as head coach of Iran U23 football team.

He shared a message on his Instagram story on Monday, declaring he has no relationship with the Iran football federation.

The football federation also seems to be reluctant to work with Mahdavikia.

Under the guidance of Mahdavikia, Iran showed a poor performance in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup and failed to qualify for the next stage.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan and were held by Qatar and Uzbekistan in Group A.