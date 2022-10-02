IPL: Tractor Sazi stun Persepolis, Sepahan defeats Havadar [VIDEO]￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Tractor Sazi Tabriz FC defeated Persepolis 1-0 here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored the winner in the 75th minute.

With two minutes remaining, referee Mooud Bonyadifar awarded a penalty to Persepolis but Tractor goalkeeper Mohammadreza Akhbari saved Mehdi Torabi’s penalty.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated Havadar 2-1 in Tehran.

Mohammadjavad Mohammadi gave the hosts a lead just six minutes into the match but Omid Noorafkan leveled the score in the 25th minute.

Ramin Rezaeian also scored the winner from the penalty spot before the interval.

Sanat Naft were held to a 1-1 draw by Mes Rafsanjan in Abadan.

Persepolis remains top of the table with 14 points due to a superior goal difference to Esteghlal.