October 1, 2022

IPL: Esteghlal earn a late win over Gol Gohar, Zob Ahan defeat Paykan [VIDEO] ￼

55 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – SIRJAN, Esteghlal football team earned a late 2-1 win over Gol Gohar on Matchweek 7 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Mohammad Mohebi put the visiting team into the lead in the 29th minute but Mehdi Tikdari leveled the score in the 54th minute.

Esteghlal French winger Kevin Yamga scored a goal from the penalty spot in the dying moments of the match to seal three points for the Blues.

Foolad was held to a goalless draw by Mes Kerman.

Zob Ahan also edged past Paykan 1-0 in Isfahan.

On Sunday, Persepolis will host Tractor in Tehran, Sepahan play Havadar in Tehran, and Sanat Naft entertain Mes Rafsanjan in Abadan.

