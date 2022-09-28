September 28, 2022

IPL: Firouz Karimi named Sanat Naft coach ￼

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Long-serving Iranian coach Firouz Karimi was appointed as the new head coach of Sanat Naft Abadan football team on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old coach replaced Reza Parkas who was sacked from his post last week following poor results in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Karimi most recently worked as head coach of Tractor last season.

Sanat Naft is in 15th place in the 16-team table with four points out of six matches.

The Abadan-based football team is scheduled to place Mes Rafsanjan on Oct. 2nd.

