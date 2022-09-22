September 23, 2022

Edouard Mendy to miss match against Iran [Report] ￼

17 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – VIENNA, Senegal national football team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy missed the match against Iran.

Lions of Teranga are scheduled to meet Team Melli in a friendly match on Sept. 27.

The Chelsea custodian was called up to the team but was forced to leave the team due to injury.

Mendy suffered a knee injury and will miss the match against Iran in Vienna.

 Senegal is drawn along with Qatar, the Netherlands, and Ecuador in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran have been also pitted against England, the U.S. and Wales.

