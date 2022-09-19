September 19, 2022

Iran U17 defeats Comoros in Japan tournament ￼

58 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – NIIGATA, Iran U17 football team beat Comoros 3-1 in the 24th International Youth Soccer on Monday.

 Reza Ghandipour (two goals) and Kasra Taheri scored goals for Iran.

Iran started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against hosts Japan and defeated Niigata 2-1 in their second match.

Iran took part in the competition as part of preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October, where the Persians have been drawn in Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts) and Laos.

