September 18, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran U17 edge Niigata in Japan tournament ￼

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
24 views

Tehran Times – NIIGATA, Iran defeated Niigata 2-1 in the 24th International Youth Soccer on Sunday thanks to a brace from Mohammad Askari.

Iran was reduced to 10-men in the 67th minute after Hesam Nafari received his second yellow card.

Hossein Abdi’s boys lost to Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

Iran is taking part in the competition as part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October, where they have been drawn in Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), and Laos.

Related Stories

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord lose to PSV in Eredivisie goal fest [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores first goal for Omonia in win against Paralimni [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran qualifies for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup [VIDEO] ￼

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord lose to PSV in Eredivisie goal fest [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores first goal for Omonia in win against Paralimni [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran qualifies for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup [VIDEO] ￼

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taremi scores late goal for FC Porto against Estoril [VIDEO]

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88